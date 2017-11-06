Helium offering program for would-be stand-ups

If you have some hilarious stories or jokes up your sleeve, or maybe you're just incredibly funny, why not try out stand-up comedy?

From now through the end of November, Helium Comedy Club is offering aspiring comedians and up-and-comers the chance to learn from some of the city's most seasoned pros with Writer's Bloc: A Comics' Happy Hour Workshop.

The workshops are on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with special nights for clean comedy and running a podcast.

For more information on the Writer’s Bloc program, head to Portland.HeliumComedy.com.

