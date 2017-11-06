Helium offering program for would-be stand-ups - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Helium offering program for would-be stand-ups

Posted: Updated:

If you have some hilarious stories or jokes up your sleeve, or maybe you're just incredibly funny, why not try out stand-up comedy?

From now through the end of November, Helium Comedy Club is offering aspiring comedians and up-and-comers the chance to learn from some of the city's most seasoned pros with Writer's Bloc: A Comics' Happy Hour Workshop.

The workshops are on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with special nights for clean comedy and running a podcast.

For more information on the Writer’s Bloc program, head to Portland.HeliumComedy.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.