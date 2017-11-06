Vehicle connected to search for missing teen located in Portland

A truck connected to the case of a missing Washington County teen and a Washington state man wanted in a criminal investigation has been located in northwest Portland.

The truck, a 1998 Ford F-250 extended cab pickup with license plates matching those released by deputies, was spotted near Cornell Road by a passerby Monday who reported the vehicle to the Portland Police Bureau just before 8 a.m.

Officers told FOX 12 they performed an initial search of the area near Forest Park but did not find anything outside the vehicle.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan ran away from her Aloha home last Monday.

Deputies believe she may be with 23-year-old Zachary Petersen of Pasco, Washington, who is the suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies who responded to the scene told FOX 12 a backpack was found in the truck, and shortly after 12:30 p.m. they confirmed the bag belonged to Vaughan.

They also said they plan on continuing a search in the heavily wooded area.

BREAKING: truck found in connection w missing 15yo girl from #Aloha. Backpack found inside. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/1euTBrKZJF — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) November 6, 2017

Vaughan is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Vaughan or Petersen is asked to call dispatchers at 503-629-1111.

The Portland Police Burea is asking anyone with more information on the truck or how long it may have been at the location near Forest Park is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig via email at heidi.helwig@portlandoregon.gov.

