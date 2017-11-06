Transportation officials promote pedestrian safety as Daylight Saving Time ends

Washington County and TriMet officials are urging pedestrians, cyclists and those who use public transportation to put an emphasis on safety as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

County crews handed out buttons with flashing lights Monday morning at the Beaverton Transit Center and four other area TriMet stations, reminding travelers that they’d be returning for their evening commute in the dark.

Pedestrians are also encouraged to wear reflective safety vests, put reflective tape on clothing and backpacks, or at the very least, consider wearing light-colored clothing, like a white or neon coat.

Diane Overstreet of the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation told FOX 12 that people should make safety an important part of their routines before leaving home.

“We think about grabbing whatever coat because we want to be warm, but at the same time, when you grab that coat, make sure people can see you,” Overstreet said.

But even the mostly brightly-dressed pedestrian will not be seen if a driver is distracted or looking elsewhere. Regular TriMet user Maurice Watkins said staying vigilant is his advice to others.

“I also have the little reflectors that TriMet passes out every year, so you can be more seen”, Watkins said. “I don’t wear them most of the time, maybe I should, but I think probably the best thing you can do is be aware of your surroundings because reflectors won’t help if you’re not paying attention.”

While many have seen people who walk with their eyes glued to their phones or with headphones in their ears, TriMet encourages people to refrain from doing these activities while crossing a street or the train tracks.

Instead, safety officials say that pedestrians should look carefully around them and not assume a driver will see them.

Transit riders can also take advantage of TriMet’s Night Stop program and ask their bus driver to drop them off somewhere along the route between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. so they don’t have to walk as far in the dark to their destination.

