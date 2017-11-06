Police: Old photo album found in Vancouver reunited with owner

An album full of old family photos is back with its rightful owner, Vancouver police reported Monday.

Vancouver officers recovered a suitcase that was left in some bushes Oct. 26.

The suitcase contained numerous items, including an old photo album with photos that appeared to have been taken from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Last week, police appealed to the public to help find the owner of the album.

On Monday, police said a woman contacted them Friday to say she recognized the photo album as belonging to her mother.

She was notified by several family members who had seen the photo album reported by media and posted about on social media. The woman was able to positively identify the album as a family heirloom, police said.

The woman was unaware the album had been taken and appreciated its return.

Police thanked media and the public for helping get the album back home.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.