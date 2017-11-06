Deputies identify man killed crossing Hwy 99W Saturday as Sherwood 27-year-old

Deputies in Washington County have identified a man who died crossing Highway 99W at Southwest Fischer Road in King City on Saturday as a 27-year-old from Sherwood.

According to the sheriff’s office, Peter Emery was identified using fingerprint forensics.

Investigators said the driver of a northbound GMC pickup had a green light when Emery ran across traffic on the highway. Another vehicle was able to brake and avoid striking Emery.

Bystanders performed CPR on Emery, and investigators said the driver of the pickup remained on the scene and was cooperative.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Metro West Ambulance also responded.

