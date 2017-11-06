Jackknifed truck hauling house closes I-84 near Hood River

A tractor-trailer hauling a manufactured home jackknifed on Interstate 84 Monday morning, blocking traffic near Hood River for nearly 90 minutes.

Troopers with the Oregon State Police responded to the crash scene near milepost 64 just before 9:30 a.m.

The troopers said a westbound blue 1999 Volvo Conventional Truck was exiting the freeway when the truck veered left for an unknown reason. The truck went onto an unpaved portion of the shoulder and stuck the exit 63 sign and two fog markers.

The truck came to a rest blocking the westbound lanes of traffic, and the driver, 36-year-old Michael Cannon of Hermiston, was taken by ambulance to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene, diverting traffic until the truck, trailer and cargo could be removed by tow trucks.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

