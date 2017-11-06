Sunshine Division expanding with new SE Portland center

Citing a growing shift in poverty to the outer areas of east Portland, the Portland Police Bureau announced they will be opening a second Sunshine Division food pantry and clothing room.

According to the announcement Monday, the new facility will open Nov. 15 and be located at 12436 Southeast Stark Street.

The PPB described the Sunshine Division’s move as “the most significant, mission-related expansion in its 95-year history.”

In addition to a number of “significant” financial donations from individuals to start the southeast Portland operation, the PPB is working with corporate partners Bank of America, Deacon Charitable Foundation, OnPoint Community Credit Union, Boeing Employee Community Fund and Wells Fargo Bank, as well as the Safeway Foundation through its HUNGER IS grant program.

"We're excited to see the enthusiasm of our nonprofit, agency, and law enforcement partners as we've shared our plans to offer more accessible food and clothing assistance to outer SE Portland. We're committed to continuing these services at our N. Thompson location in addition to the SE Stark location." Sunshine Division Executive Director Kyle Camberg said. "We have a strategic two-year funding plan and want to recognize this expansion is only possible through the generosity and continued commitment of our donors and partners."

Sunshine Division officials said they hope to serve an additional 10,000 low-income families with food and clothing assistance in the first year of operations at the southeast location. The pantry will also serve veterans and the disabled.

For many officers with the bureau, the expanded service means they can do more for the communities they serve.

“it's amazing how many times you walk away from a call and wish you could do more,” Officer Matt Tobey told FOX 12. “You maybe take Dad to jail and leave a mom with a bunch of kids, and it gives us the opportunity to help fill a gap.”

The new expansion would also give officers in the PPB’s East Precinct the ability to access services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For more information on the Sunshine Division, please visit SunshineDivision.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.