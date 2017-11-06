Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff to honor Texas shooting victims

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown addressed Sunday’s shooting at a church in Texas Monday, taking to social media to say that "places of worship, schools, movie theaters and concerts should be safe havens."

The massacre left 26 dead and another 20 wounded in the small town of Sutherland Springs, located about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

Brown said her thoughts and prayers are with Texas and that she'll work toward meaningful actions to fight the "national crisis."

"Yesterday, we were forced to bear witness to yet another mass shooting – this time at a church in Texas," Brown said in a release. "Just last month was the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, and in between, hundreds more lost their lives to gun violence. Places of worship, schools, movie theaters, and concerts should be safe havens, not the scenes of senseless violence.

Monday morning the governor ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Thursday in honor of the victims.

