‘Operation Wedding Gown’ looks to help military, first responders with wedding costs

Getting a wedding dress can be a major expense when planning a wedding, but now military members and first responders are getting the chance to get one for free.

Brides Across America is holding its fourth annual Operation Wedding Gown.

The national giveaway is happening at over 60 bridal salons around the country, including at Brides for a Cause on Southeast 11th Avenue in Portland.

Starting Monday and running through November 16, military brides and first responders can shop for a free wedding gown. They just need to register online and bring in paperwork.

Brides for a Cause managing director Brittney Connell believes the program is a way to say “Thank you” and that they have a dress for any bride.

"People are just blown away by how many dresses we have. We have about 1,000 dresses in here,” Connell said. “Every style, tons of sizes, anything you could want. We have a little bit of everything."

Many women also donate back the dresses they get at the shop. The store is open seven days a week.

To learn more about Operation Wedding Gown, please visit BridesAcrossAmerica.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.