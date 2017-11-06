Man who threw bodily fluid on women pleads guilty; ICE deportation order issued

Manuel Banuelos-Alcala in court in May and a surveillance photo released by the Portland Police Bureau (KPTV)

A man who threw bodily fluid on women at grocery stores in the Portland area pleaded guilty to third-degree sex abuse charges.

Manuel Banuelos-Alcala, 47, pleaded guilty on Oct. 30. He was returned to ICE custody and ordered to be deported from the U.S.

He was arrested in May after police asked for the public’s help tracking down a suspect accused of throwing semen on women at grocery stores in southwest Portland. There were similar reports in Beaverton and Milwaukie, as well.

Banuelos-Alcala was arrested when officers conducting a follow-up investigation at a Safeway store on Southwest Barbur Boulevard saw a person sitting in a parked car who matched the suspect’s description.

Banuelos-Alcala was taken into ICE custody following his arrest, but he was released to resolve the charges in this case.

Banuelos-Alcala was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to have no future contact with the victims or enter any of the stores where the crimes took place.

Court documents state Banuelos-Alcala was taken back into ICE custody and he was set to be deported.

