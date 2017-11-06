Portland woman relieved elevator attack suspect caught; suspect has 27 prior convictions

Jeffrey Lane in court Monday and an image from surveillance video of an elevator attack suspect in downtown Portland released by police. (KPTV)

The man accused of cornering two women in Portland elevators and sexually assaulting them faced a judge Monday.

Jeffrey Lane, 38, appeared in court on charges including first-degree sex abuse, kidnapping, attempted sex abuse and coercion.

Officers arrested Lane on Saturday, just days after investigators released surveillance video and asked for the public's help tracking him down.



Police said Lane cornered two women in two different elevators in downtown Portland over the last three weeks – threatening to sexually assault them and even grabbing one woman’s breast.

A woman who only wants to be known as “Marie” told FOX 12 she finally got the call she’d been waiting for this weekend.



“I was hopeful that that’s what was going on, that they had caught him. So I’m absolutely relieved," she said.



On Oct. 18, Marie said Lane threatened her in an office building elevator, but she managed to get away. Then, a couple days later, she saw him again on the street and called for help while holding a Taser.



“I’m loud, so you know, I let him know, hey I’m on the phone with police,” said Marie. “He said, ‘You again?’ and ‘Are you following me?’ and started walking towards me. As soon as he saw I was on the phone with police and saw the Taser, he ran past me.”



Marie is still in shock, but she said any woman can do what she did to protect herself.



“I was not prepared for anything like that and I’ve never taken any self-defense classes. But I was loud and aggressive with pushing him off of me and just don’t give up," she said.

In the second incident on Oct. 25, court documents state Lane followed a woman into a parking lot elevator, sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her multiple times before he saw a security guard and ran away.

A probable cause affidavit states a third woman came forward after seeing news coverage of this case and said a suspect matching Lane's description followed her for blocks on Sept. 20. The woman said he followed her into a building, made a threatening remark, and only left when she pulled out a phone to call 911.

That woman identified the suspect as Lane from a photo lineup, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states when Lane was arrested, he admitted the man in the surveillance video released by police was him.

Lane has a lengthy criminal history including 27 felony convictions. He is being held in the Multnomah County Jail on $277,000 bail

Lane is due back in court Nov. 15.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.