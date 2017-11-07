Police: Woman shot in neck with arrow at Sellwood park

A woman was seriously injured after police said she was shot in the neck with an arrow at Sellwood Riverfront Park on Sunday.

Portland police said it was Sunday morning close to 8:30 a.m. when they arrived to find a 24-year-old woman with an arrow in her neck.

“It’s kind of a crazy, crazy thing to happen,” said park regular John Shmilenko.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but she is expected to survive.

“I’ve never heard of any violence here,” said park regular Cathy Claussenius.

Investigators said the woman was visiting the park with friends or relatives when she was shot in the neck with the arrow.

“I don’t think people go around shooting people with arrows usually. That was a weird thing,” said Ann Singer.

Police did make it clear the suspect and victim know each other and this was not a random attack.

“I think this is a strange one-time thing,” said Singer. “It doesn’t bring a lot of fear in me.”

“I will keep coming,” continued Singer.

Police are not saying what happened in the moments leading up to the incident. They’re also not releasing any info about the suspect at this time.

