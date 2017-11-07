Group in Beaverton rallies for more gun control legislation

People in Oregon mourned with Texas on Monday night as a group gathered at Beaverton City Park, carrying signs and wearing stickers with anti-gun messages handed out by the organization Ceasefire Oregon.

Several groups came together for what was less of a vigil, and more of a call to action.

Lisa Stiller organized the event and said more has to be done.

“Thoughts and prayers just don’t cut it anymore. People just think, ‘Oh, we can move on and not do anything,’ and more people are gonna get killed and this is gonna keep going until we decide — enough blood,” she said.

The group, and other groups there on Monday, called for a five bullet limit on high-capacity magazines, a ban on assault rifles and higher standards for gun ownership.

“This should be a bipartisan issue. This should not be Republicans vs. Democrats. People funded by the NRA, people not funded by the NRA. This should be a matter of: We want to save lives,” Stiller said.

President Donald Trump, in a speech from Japan, blamed mental health alone for the most recent massacre.

“This was a very -- based on preliminary reports, a very deranged individual, a lot of problems over a long period of time. We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries. But this isn't a guns situation. I mean, we could go into it, but it's a little bit soon to go into it,” Trump.

On the Facebook page for Oregon Gun Owners, a post praises the men who shot and chased down the man suspected of shooting and killing 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

It reads, “While we might never understand the evil mentality of the killer, we are thankful for good Samaritans like Stephen and Johnnie.”

One woman at Monday’s event told FOX 12 that beyond politics, she concerned about everyone’s safety after this tragedy.

“Anyone who has any relatives. Anyone who goes to church. Anyone who goes to a football game. You know, you’re all in danger now it seems like,” Carolyn Cella said.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.