Portland's Peacock Lane, 'The Christmas Street,' receives historic designation

Portland’s Peacock Lane – known as “The Christmas Street” – has received a historic designation from the National Park Service.

The southeast Portland street is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Peacock Lane Historic District.

For decades, people living on the lane have voluntarily hosted a free lighting display during the holiday season.

It draws thousands of people every year.

Last year, neighbors began to worry when a nearly 100-year-old home was sold to developers.

Concerned other properties could follow, with lots split and condo complexes going up, neighbors began working toward preserving Peacock Lane.

They learned their work had paid off Friday, when they were notified about the National Park Service historic designation.

Neighbors are excited to again welcome people for all the lights, beginning Dec. 15. The displays will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Pedestrian-only nights are scheduled for Dec. 15-17.

