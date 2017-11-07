Police: Man found dead after shooting reported near PSU campus

Police are investigating a shooting near the Portland State University campus Tuesday morning after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant.

Police and PSU public safety officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m. near Southwest Broadway and Montgomery Street.

Officers said when they arrived they found a man lying on the ground in front of the Subway restaurant at 1717 Southwest Park Avenue. Medical personnel determined the victim was deceased.

Preliminary information suggests to detectives that there was a disturbance before the shooting, and officers said witnesses told them several people were running away from the scene of the incident after hearing gunfire.

Detectives found evidence of gunfire in the area near the restaurant, but officers have not located a suspect. Forensics teams have responded to assist with the investigation.

A member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office is responding to the scene, and that office will conduct an autopsy of the victim.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, detectives do not believe there is a danger to the public at this time. The area is closed to all traffic including bicycles and pedestrians.

Officials with PSU sent a message to students noting that the victim in this incident is not connected to the school and that there is no ongoing threat or involvement with the university.

The school noted that several areas of the campus could not be accessible during the investigation, including the main entrance to Simon Benson House, the main entrance to Montgomery Residential Hall and the main entrance to Science Research Technology Center.

School officials also noted that people affected by this incident can find support services at the Women's Resource Center, Student Health and Counseling Services and Dean of Students Life.

Anyone with information about the shooting or death investigation is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.

