Police: Man found dead after shooting reported on PSU campus - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man found dead after shooting reported on PSU campus

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a man was found dead on the Portland State University campus Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m. near Southwest Broadway and Montgomery Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. Medical personnel determined the person was deceased.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers are still looking for a suspect. 

The area is closed to all traffic including bicycles and pedestrians.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information call the Police Non-Emergency Line.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.