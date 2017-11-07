Police: Man found dead after shooting reported on PSU campus

Police are investigating a man was found dead on the Portland State University campus Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m. near Southwest Broadway and Montgomery Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. Medical personnel determined the person was deceased.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers are still looking for a suspect.

The area is closed to all traffic including bicycles and pedestrians.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information call the Police Non-Emergency Line.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.