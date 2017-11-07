Deputies: Woman rams patrol cars after pursuit ends in Forest Gr - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Woman rams patrol cars after pursuit ends in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said one deputy has minor injuries after a woman rammed three patrol cars in Forest Grove Tuesday.

Deputies said the incident started around 3:45 a.m. on Highway 47 when a woman driving a car was chasing another car and trying to ram it.

A man and woman in the car being chased called 911.

When deputies caught up with the two vehicles, they said the woman chasing the other car took off, sparking a pursuit by deputies.

That pursuit stopped at a dead end on Poplar Street in Forest Grove, at which point the deputies said the woman rammed three of their patrol cars before being taken into custody.

Deputies identified the suspect as 38-year-old Crystal Elliot. She was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Elliot has a lengthy criminal history, including two felony drug convictions. Officials with the sheriff’s office said they expect multiple new charges from this incident.

