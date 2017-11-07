On the Go with Joe at the Swashbucklers Ball

It's time again for the biggest pirate party in all of Portland.

The Swashbuckler's Ball is like a pirate prom, and in addition to the nautical gnarliness, attendees will have a chance to help benefit the Wild Lilac child development community.

This is the eighth year for the party, which will be held Saturday, November 11, at the Melody Ballroom, and attendees will get to enjoy two stages of entertainment.

Joe V. got an early look at the fun from a scurvy crew celebrating early.

About ready to set sail on @fox12oregon with this scurvy crew! Learn all about the @SwashBall matey !! pic.twitter.com/gitMAvm0IV — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) November 7, 2017

For full details, including how to get tickets, head to SwashbucklersBall.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.