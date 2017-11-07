On the Go with Joe at the Swashbucklers Ball - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Swashbucklers Ball

PORTLAND, OR

It's time again for the biggest pirate party in all of Portland.

The Swashbuckler's Ball is like a pirate prom, and in addition to the nautical gnarliness, attendees will have a chance to help benefit the Wild Lilac child development community.

This is the eighth year for the party, which will be held Saturday, November 11, at the Melody Ballroom, and attendees will get to enjoy two stages of entertainment.

Joe V. got an early look at the fun from a scurvy crew celebrating early.

For full details, including how to get tickets, head to SwashbucklersBall.com.

