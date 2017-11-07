Police seize nearly 3,000 pounds of pot in SE Portland

Police said they seized nearly 3,000 pounds of marijuana from an illegal processing operation in southeast Portland Friday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, investigators with the Drugs and Vice division said they received a tip about the operation located at a warehouse in the 6000 block of Southeast 111th Avenue.

Officers learned that suspects were delivering hundreds of marijuana plants to the warehouse.

When the investigators entered the warehouse, they found 16 people working inside, drying the marijuana plants.

Officers said some of the individuals under investigation provided documentation for the marijuana, which stated it was being grown for five patients under the rules of the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program.

The individuals said they were in the process of obtaining a “recreational license” from the OLCC, though one had yet to be granted.

While the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program guidelines would have allowed for a total of 30 plants at the operation, investigators said they seized an estimated 500 plants weighing 2,998.2 pounds.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case for prosecution.

