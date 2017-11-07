Police arrest burglary suspect in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police arrest burglary suspect in SE Portland

Darriron K. Jackson booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail) Darriron K. Jackson booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail)
Portland police were able to track down a suspect in a burglary in the city’s Centennial neighborhood thanks to security video provided by someone living next door.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary in the 2800 block of Southeast 174th Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. The victim did not see the suspect, officers said, but a next-door neighbor was able to give them surveillance video of the suspect.

More officers arrived at the scene, established a perimeter around the area and began their search using a K-9 team.

The officers eventually located the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Darriron K. Jackson, in the 2700 block of Southeast 168th Avenue.

Jackson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and a parole violation.

Bureau officials noted that an officer sustained a minor injury during the search and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

