Police arrest burglary suspect in SE Portland

Portland police were able to track down a suspect in a burglary in the city’s Centennial neighborhood thanks to security video provided by someone living next door.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary in the 2800 block of Southeast 174th Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. The victim did not see the suspect, officers said, but a next-door neighbor was able to give them surveillance video of the suspect.

More officers arrived at the scene, established a perimeter around the area and began their search using a K-9 team.

The officers eventually located the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Darriron K. Jackson, in the 2700 block of Southeast 168th Avenue.

Jackson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and a parole violation.

Bureau officials noted that an officer sustained a minor injury during the search and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

