Police, K-9 team find burglary suspect in basement of SE Portland home

Police located a suspect in a home burglary in southeast Portland in the basement of the residence after being tipped off to the situation by some alert neighbors.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the home in the 3400 block of Southeast 7th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Monday after two community members called 911.

The callers told officers that they saw damage to the home and thought a burglar may be inside.

As officers began investigating the residence, the found multiple broken windows. The homeowner was contacted and told officers that there had not previously been any broken windows and that no one should be in the house.

A K-9 team was called to the home to assist with the investigation, and after a search, officers located a suspect in the basement of the house.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Krista L. Rossi. She was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

