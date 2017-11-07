Police seeking suspect who robbed Longview bank

Longview police are looking for a man who robbed a bank late Tuesday morning and are asking for the public’s help.

The Longview Police Department said an employee at Riverview Savings, located at 1011 Washington Way, reported a robbery at 11:06 a.m.

The employee told police a man presented a note but didn’t show a weapon.

The amount of money the man got away with was not disclosed.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 30s who is between 5 feet to 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing an orange jacket and a khaki green or tan baseball cap.

Law enforcement responded to the robbery scene in minutes along with a Longview K-9 unit, but the suspect was not located.

Police said the FBI has been notified of the case.

Anyone who thinks they can help identify the suspect is asked to call police at 360-442-5835. This tip line is only for Tuesday, police said.

Police said the suspect should not be apprehended by members of the public, and if he is seen a witness should call 911 immediately.

