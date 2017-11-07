Police: Man arrested after stabbing two social service workers in downtown Portland

A man was arrested after stabbing two social service workers in downtown Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of two people being stabbed at Outside In on the 1100 block of Southwest 13th Avenue at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency crews arrived and found two stabbing victims. The two men were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said the attacker became angry with the men, who are staff members at Outside In.

Outside In provides services for homeless youth and others in need in the community.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect to police. Officers then located a man matching that description near Southwest Park Avenue and Main Street.

Ruben I. Eustaquio, 22, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

Officers said the suspect was carrying one knife when he was arrested and another knife was located at Outside In. Both knives were seized as evidence.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0400.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.