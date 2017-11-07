Tillamook Co. issues warning after shark sightings on Oregon coa - KPTV - FOX 12

Tillamook Co. issues warning after shark sightings on Oregon coast

Posted: Updated:
Image: Tillamook County Sheriff's Office Image: Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
PACIFIC CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Tillamook County is warning people to use caution after multiple shark sightings on the Oregon coast.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday there had been several sightings of “large sharks” in the area of Cape Kiwanda.

The sightings started Thursday. Several people reported seeing sharks in the water in the days that followed.  

Confirmed sightings took place Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to deputies.

“Swimmers, surfers, fishermen, everyone… beware,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Last October, a surfer was attacked by a shark near Ecola State Park and he said he punched the shark to escape. Warning signs were posted in the Cannon Beach area after shark sightings over the summer.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.