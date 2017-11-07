Jack Osbourne talks road tripping with his dad on MORE

Even non-heavy metal fans adored them on MTV’s series "The Osbournes,” and now Jack and Ozzy Osbourne are back on national TV.

The father and son duo are touring the world in the second season of their hit reality show "Ozzy and Jack's World Detour."

Jack Osbourne stopped by MORE to talk about the show and discussed how it has served as a chance for him to make up for last time with his dad, who was often on the road touring when Jack was younger.

Ozzy and Jack are even using the same kind of ride that Ozzy used in his early days touring with Black Sabbath – a vintage GMC Camper.

To follow along on the adventure, catch the show Wednesdays at 10 p.m. or watch clips on the shows page at AETV.com.

