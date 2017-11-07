Mulino man dies in Hwy 213 crash near Molalla that ended in lumber yard

A Mulino man died in a crash on Highway 213 that ended with his SUV in a lumber yard.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 14 near Molalla at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said Donovan Gardiner, 48, was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer north on Highway 213 when he left the road, struck an embankment, traveled through a chain link fence, struck a power pole and the vehicle came to a stop on the driver’s side door in a lumber yard.

Gardiner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speeding is believed to be a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Investigators said Gardiner was not wearing a seat belt.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Molalla Fire Department, Clackamas County Crash Team and Oregon Department of Transportation.

