‘Cars 3’ leads the pack in this week’s new home video releases

"Cars 3" left its competition in the dust this summer, and now the Pixar movie is racing its way into your home on DVD and Blu-ray.

Cristela Alonzo, the voice behind Cruz Ramirez, stopped by MORE to talk about her incredible experience of being in a Pixar movie and how she's using her humor to inspires girls.

She said it was a dream project and that she had a tough time believing it was actually happening for a while.

Like her character, Alonzo said she likes to dream big, a message she tries to pass along to younger audiences.

Besides the latest “Cars” movie, home video fans can also pick up the 25th Anniversary Edition of “A Few Good Men” as well as season one of the hit HBO show “Westworld.”

