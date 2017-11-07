Driver comes forward in death of girl waiting for school bus in S. Oregon

A man has come forward to report he may have been the person who hit and killed a girl waiting for the school bus in southern Oregon.

Police have been searching for answers in the death of 13-year-old Meadow Grace Boyd. She was hit by a vehicle at the end of her driveway on the 5100 block of East Evans Creek Road north of Rogue River at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 30.

Detectives initially said the driver would have known he or she hit something, but may not have known it was a person, due to dark and foggy conditions. Garbage cans also lined the roadway where Boyd was standing.

Deputies reported a man came forward last Thursday to report he may have been the person who hit Boyd.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and examine evidence to determine if his vehicle was involved.

The man has not been named a suspect in a crime.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two additional vehicles seen driving north on East Evans Creek Road near Minthorne Road between 6:55 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Oct.30.

One of the vehicles is described as a white or silver full-size pickup. The other is a dark-colored full-size pickup.

Detectives urge the drivers to come forward, as it is important to identify all vehicles seen in the area so they can rule out those that were not involved.

Detectives would also like to hear from anyone with surveillance cameras that capture traffic in the area. Anyone with information or video is asked to contact detectives at 541-774-6800.

