Oregon Department of Revenue seeing spike in scam phone call reports

The Oregon Department of Revenue is seeing a spike in scam phone call reports.

The callers fraudulently identify themselves as Internal Revenue Service or Department of Revenue employees and threaten arrest if the would-be victims don't provide personal information like social security or credit card numbers.

State officials said scams like this surface every year.

“The tell-tale sign is the caller threatening arrest or other consequences, which is an attempt to goad a taxpayer into a bad decision. Revenue employees may ask a taxpayer to verify some personal information, but they won't make threats or demand personal or financial information,” according to the Oregon Department of Revenue.

Anyone with concerns about a call from someone claiming to be from the Department of Revenue is advised to call the department directly at 800-356-4222 to verify the authenticity of the call.

Scammers can make their phone number appear as though it is coming from Oregon or Washington, D.C.

Here are additional tips from experts:

Collectors with the Department of Revenue will always send a letter to a taxpayer about their debt before making a phone call.

Revenue agents never ask a taxpayer to wire money.

Tax payments don't have to be made over the phone. Payments can also be made online or by mail.

The Department of Revenue maintains a list of official mailing addresses for all offices in the "Contact Us" section of oregon.gov/dor. Revenue staff won't ask taxpayers to send information or payments to any addresses that aren't on this list.

To report scams or for more information, go to doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection.

