Travel Oregon gives classic ‘Oregon Trail’ game a modern update

A computer game played by everyone from Gen-Xers to Millennials has gotten a makeover to reflect a more modern Oregon experience.

“The Oregon Trail” computer game has been played by students across the world. The object of the classic game is simple - try to make it across the country on the Oregon Trail without dying.

While originally developed in 1971, the game is still very popular in certain circles today, including some of the folks at Travel Oregon, the state’s tourism commission.

The team at Travel Oregon has tapped into that nostalgia to create a new version of the game, complete with modern options like playing as a yoga teacher, apple farmer or ski pro, or shopping for items like artisanal coffee, craft beer or snow chains.

Instead of going cross-country, players in the new version take day trips to Mt. Hood, the Oregon Coast or the Willamette Valley.

While the classic game is infamous for players dying from dysentery, now they could face such horrible fates as wet socks, a food coma and overdosing on kombucha.

While playing the game may bring back old memories, Travel Oregon also hopes it will encourage people to come visit the state and for local residents to take more day-trip travels.

To try out the game, just head to TravelOregon.com/TheGame.

