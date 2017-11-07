Linn Co. school bomb threats deemed not credible; deputies locate teen suspect

The investigation into bomb threats at two Harrisburg schools has led to the case being referred to the Linn County Juvenile Department for possible charges against a 14-year-old student.

A bomb threat was first reported at Harrisburg Middle School at 9:33 a.m. Monday. A note was found threatening to blow up the building by 11 a.m.

The school and nearby Harrisburg Elementary School were evacuated and parents were notified about the threat.

Linn County deputies, Oregon State Police troopers and Federal Protective Services crews searched the school, but no suspicious or dangerous items were found.

Another note was found at the elementary school at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators again determined the threat was not credible.

Deputies determined the two notes were connected and a 14-year-old Harrisburg Middle School student was identified as the suspect for at least Monday’s note.

Deputies said the suspect was cooperative, but the teen could face charges including first-degree disorderly conduct.

“Sheriff Riley would like to remind parents to talk with their kids and make sure they understand the seriousness of these kinds of ‘pranks.’ The Linn County Sheriff's Office takes any threat to the community seriously and will conduct a full investigation into these incidents,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

