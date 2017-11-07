Group pushing to rename Stark Street in downtown Portland after LGBTQ activist Harvey Milk

Harvey Milk, as San Francisco Supervisor, sits in front of his camera shop in a 1977 file image (AP)

A group is pushing to rename Southwest Stark Street in downtown Portland after prominent LGBTQ rights activist Harvey Milk.

The Harvey Milk Street Project Committee is submitting a formal application to the Portland Bureau of Transportation to rename 13 blocks of Southwest Stark Street in honor of Milk.

Milk was one of the first openly LGBTQ elected officials in American history, winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977.

He was assassinated the following year.

Organizers of the Portland coalition said renaming the street for Milk “will help cement Portland as a fair-minded city that honors its LGBTQ citizens’ struggle for equality.”

Supporters include former Oregon governors Barbara Roberts and Ted Kulongoski, as well as Gus Van Sant, the Portland filmmaker who directed the movie “Milk.”

Many other organizations, restaurants and businesses have been listed as supporting the renaming of Stark Street for Milk.

Supporters cited the renaming of other Portland streets in honor of civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in 1990, Naito Parkway in 1996, Rosa Parks Way in 2007 and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard in 2009.

The coalition also plans to reach out to the Portland Bureau of Transportation about commemorating other leaders and aspects of the LGBTQ movement along Southwest Stark Street.

For more information, go to harveymilkpdx.com.

