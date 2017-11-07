Police: Suspect with meth, 50 stolen credit cards arrested after Oregon coast chase

A suspect with methamphetamine and 50 stolen credit cards was arrested after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies spanning several cities on the Oregon coast, according to police.

A Seaside officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving erratically and speeding on Highway 26 at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The chase continued onto northbound Highway 101, but the officers ended the pursuit due to the suspect’s speed and conditions described as dark and wet in the area.

Warrant officers and Clatsop County deputies then began to follow the car as it continued north at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The car lost a tire going the wrong way through a roundabout entering Astoria and then crashed after hitting spike strips placed by Astoria officers.

The suspect attempted to run away, according to police, but was soon caught.

Garrett L. Pruitt-Rexroad, 27, was arrested on charges of aggravated identity theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempt to elude, DUII, unlawful possession of meth, reckless driving and recklessly endangering.

Officers said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a purse with around 50 stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Jim Pierce of the Warrenton Police Department at 503-861-2235.

