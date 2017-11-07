Erik Meiser sentenced to state hospital, prison with parole possible for Lake Oswego murder

Erik Meiser, guilty of murdering a man in Lake Oswego in 2012, has been sentenced to the Oregon State Hospital and life in prison with parole possible after 25 years.

Meiser was convicted on murder and second-degree burglary charges in October. He was also found guilty except for insanity on charges of robbery and burglary.

Meiser was the focus of a nationwide manhunt that culminated with his arrest at a Corvallis hotel in September 2012.

Meiser killed 57-year-old Frederick “Fritz” Hayes Jr. the morning of Sept. 17, 2012.

Court documents state Hayes and his wife returned from a walk and were confronted at their home by Meiser, who was armed with a machete.

Hayes’ wife ran out and when she returned, she found her husband bleeding. Hayes died in his wife’s arms while she was calling 911, according to court documents.

Hayes had recently retired from his job as an engineer at a computer company.

Meiser, who has a long criminal history in multiple states, was identified as the only suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, Mesier was sentenced to 20 years at the Oregon State Hospital and life in prison with a minimum of 25 years. The time served in the hospital will count toward his prison sentence.

Meiser has been receiving treatment at the Oregon State Hospital for schizophrenia and other mental health issues.

His defense claimed Meiser was hearing voices in 2012 that told him to commit the murder to protect his own children.

Hayes’ wife and sister both addressed the court Tuesday, saying Hayes missed his daughter’s wedding and he’ll never meet his grandchildren.

His widow said she fell into a deep depression and has had to relive those feeling during Meiser’s trial.

However, she said they will now go on with their lives and not waste any more time on Meiser.

