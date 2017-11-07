Deputies investigating crash involving car, city bus in Salem

Deputies are investigating a crash involving a car and a city bus in Salem.

The collision occurred at 3 p.m. Tuesday near Lancaster Drive Northeast and Winema Drive Northeast.

Investigators said a woman changed lanes and hit the side of the bus.

Both drivers were heading south at the time.

The bus driver and 10 passengers were not injured. The driver of the car and her two small children were taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor.

Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash, but no other details were released.

