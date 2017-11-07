Report: Portland body broker company raided by FBI agents

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Portland-based company that works with people who want to donate their bodies to science.

According to Reuters, MedCure Inc is profiting from the dissection and distribution of body parts that people donate, and sources say a recent FBI raid has to do with the way the company distributes those body parts.

According to MedCure's website, it provides services to people who want to donate their bodies to science by connecting them to medical communities.

The company says there are 82,000 people who are registered donors. And, according to Reuters, between 2011 and 2015, MedCure received more than 10,000 donated bodies and distributed more than 51,000 body parts.

MedCure claims to cover all expenses related to the donation process once a person is accepted. Which, according to Reuters, is how the business profits off of the poor who cannot afford a burial or cremation.

According to the Reuters report, FBI agents raided MedCure last week and seized records, something that signals a more advanced investigation.

Reuters says while it is illegal to profit from the sale of organs destined for transplant, it is legal in most states to sell donated whole bodies or dissected body parts for medical research, training and education.

The FBI confirms it served a federal search warrant on Nov. 1. That warrant is sealed and the investigation is ongoing.

FOX 12 reached out to MedCure for comment. A lawyer for the company sent the following statement that said, in part:

MedCure is fully cooperating with the FBI, and looks forward to resolving whatever questions the government may have about their business. Out of respect for the integrity of the process, we do not believe that further comment is appropriate at this time.

MedCure is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is licensed by the Oregon Health Authority.

According to Reuters, Oregon State Health officials renewed MedCure's license in January after a routine on-site review.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.