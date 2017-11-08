Police: One injured in Vancouver shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: One injured in Vancouver shooting

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in Vancouver.

Police said around 8:10 p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Northeast 51st Street.

Officers located one person with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a Vancouver hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been located. A description of the suspect is not available.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.