Police: One injured in Vancouver shooting

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in Vancouver.

Police said around 8:10 p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Northeast 51st Street.

Officers located one person with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a Vancouver hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been located. A description of the suspect is not available.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

