Voters pass $185 million bond measure for Portland Community College

Voters pass $185 million bond measure for Portland Community College

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland-area voters have approved a $185 million bond measure that will go towards renovations at Portland Community College.

On Tuesday, nearly 56 percent of the voters said yes to bond measure 26-196.

According to PCC's website, money from the bond will "go directly to addressing repairs, modernizing and renovating facilities, improving safety and replacing outdated technology and equipment."

Clackamas, Columbia, Yamhill, Multnomah, and Washington counties voted on the PCC bond.

