Father of missing Aloha teen pleads for her return: 'Please come home'

Spokane County authorities accuse a man of beating his girlfriend's toddler because she interrupted him while he was playing video games.More >
Police said they seized nearly 3,000 pounds of marijuana from an illegal processing operation in southeast Portland Friday.More >
The woman who gave President Donald Trump's motorcade the finger in late October is speaking out after she said she was fired for the incident that went viral.More >
A man shot and killed his estranged wife and her boyfriend outside a Catholic church in central California and then shot himself at his home, authorities said.More >
A man has come forward to report he may have been the person who hit and killed a girl waiting for the school bus in southern Oregon.More >
A woman was seriously injured after police said she was shot in the neck with an arrow at Sellwood Riverfront Park on Sunday.More >
Italian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of death of 26 teenage girls whose bodies were recovered in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.More >
A Mulino man died in a crash on Highway 213 that ended with his SUV in a lumber yard near Molalla.More >
Officers responded to reports of two people being stabbed at Outside In in downtown Portland on Tuesday morning.More >
Police are investigating a shooting near the Portland State University campus Tuesday morning after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant.More >
