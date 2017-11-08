Father of missing Aloha teen pleads for her return: 'Please come home'

The father of a missing 15-year-old girl from Aloha is desperate to have his daughter back home safe and sound.

Washington County deputies say Annieka Vaughan ran away from her relatives home in Aloha on Oct. 30. Detectives believe she is with 23-year-old Zachary Petersen who is a suspect in a criminal investigation.

Rick Vaughan, Annieka's father, says this past week he has felt stressed, sad and worried. He says he misses his daughter and wants her to come back home.

"I love you baby. Wherever you're at please come home," said Rick.

Rick opened up about the last time he spoke with his daughter.

"She was getting ready for homecoming so we were talking about her dress and makeup and all that kind of stuff so nothing that would make me think that I would not see her again," Rick said.

According to deputies, Annieka was staying with her aunt and uncle in Aloha. Deputies say she left for school but never made it to class.

At the same time, Pasco police filed a missing persons report for Zachary. While detectives are not saying how the two are connected, they have reason to believe they are together.

Days before Zachary went missing, Pasco police say he called a crisis hotline and they believed he was suicidal and had a gun. Police say Zachary was scheduled for a crisis meeting soon after but never showed.

On Monday, deputies say someone spotted Zachary's 1998 white Ford F-250 parked just off Northwest Cornell Road on the edge of Forest Park.

Deputies say they found Annieka's backpack on the floor of the truck but they're not saying what they found inside.

"My gut tells me there's major manipulation and grooming going on, on one end of the spectrum on that but I don't want to go any farther on that," said Rick.

Rick says he's received tremendous support from the community and even from people who don't know his daughter. He's hoping and praying she comes home safe and sound.

"I'm exhausted, I'm tired, my heart hurts just not knowing where she's at is the biggest piece to that," said Rick.

Deputies said they do believe Zachary is headed for either Seaside, Oregon or Sacramento, California.

Anyone who sees Annieka or Zachary is asked to call investigators right away.

