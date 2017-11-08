Deputies respond to call for help, turns out to be parrot

A UPS driver heard a voice yelling for help, and called deputies.

Turns out, it was not a person in need of assistance, but a parrot named Diego.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a photo with Diego, saying he wasn’t hurt.

. @UPS driver heard someone yelling "help" inside house. Deputies responded and found the culprit. Thankfully Diego the Parrot was unharmed pic.twitter.com/e5BVG5B5AO — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) November 7, 2017

FOX 12 spoke with the UPS driver, who said he thought it was a parrot, but the voice stuck with him, and when he went home, he called the non-emergency line.

“I was a little concerned at first that maybe somebody was, maybe an older person had fallen and couldn't get up, you know, was yelling for help and maybe the bird heard and started copying that,” said driver Lee Purdy.

Purdy said the sheriff's office called him back to tell him no one was hurt and that it was actually a parrot yelling “help me.”

FOX 12 also caught up with Diego and his owner, Susan Baird, at their home.

“When I got the call from the county sheriff, I was very amused because Diego is such a personality,” Baird said.

She said Diego says "help" only when she leaves the room.

"He'll say, 'Help me' so that I'll come back and see what he needs," Baird said.

She said her daughter was taking care of Diego at the time, but they don’t always get along.

“Diego is wonderful but he knows when people don’t like him, and he is not Emily’s favorite,” Baird said. “But I’ve been gone for two weeks and so they did kind of become friends for a day or two while I was gone.”

