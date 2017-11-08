Police: Man dies after reported stabbing in SE Portland

A man died while in a hospital overnight after he was found by officers responding to a reported stabbing in southeast Portland.

Police said a stabbing was reported in the area of Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street late Tuesday night.

Officers and emergency medical personnel found a man lying on the ground when they arrived at the scene.

Police said a large amount of blood was observed around the man.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect were involved in a fight near the scene. The victim was seriously injured, according to police, but he walked a block before he fell to the ground.

Members of the public saw the man on the ground and called police.

The victim has not been identified.

There have been no arrests and police have not released any suspect information.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.