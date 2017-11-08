Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-5 in Portland, police investigating

Portland police are searching for a driver who hit a woman on Interstate 5 and fled the scene early Wednesday morning.

At 1:14 a.m., officers responded to southbound Interstate 5 near the Northeast Skidmore Street overpass after a 911 call about a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the reported crash and found a woman lying on the roadway.

She was suffering catastrophic injuries before medical responders determined she died.

Officers contacted the 911 caller and determined the driver who struck the woman left the scene.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team is investigating the crash, which police said is the team’s 45th investigation of the year.

Police said southbound Interstate 5 would be closed for five to six hours as officers investigated the crash.

The victim has not been identified and no other information was initially released by police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.