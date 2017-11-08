Police respond to reports of gunshots in SE Portland, one person hospitalized

A bar fight may have led to a shooting that hurt one person in southeast Portland Tuesday night, police said.

Officers received reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of Southeast 130th Avenue. Police arrived at the scene just before 11:20 p.m.

Police didn't find any victims or suspects at the scene, but they found blood and evidence of gunfire a short distance away at a home on Southeast Mill Street.

About half an hour after police received 911 calls about gunfire, a hospital called police and said a gunshot victim had been dropped off.

The victim was seriously hurt but their injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting may be linked to a fight earlier in the night that happened at Rachel's Bar and Grill, located at 12510 Southeast Division Street.

No arrests have been made and no other information on the victim or suspects was released by police.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team responded to assist with the investigation.

