On the Go with Joe at Northwest Food & Wine Festival

The Northwest is known for its winemaking and food scenes, so an annual event is showcasing several delicious things to taste this weekend.More >
The Northwest is known for its winemaking and food scenes, so an annual event is showcasing several delicious things to taste this weekend.More >
It's time again for the biggest pirate party in all of Portland.More >
It's time again for the biggest pirate party in all of Portland.More >
A local organization that is all about "flower power" is helping kick off a week honoring caregivers helping patients through the ends of their lives.More >
A local organization that is all about "flower power" is helping kick off a week honoring caregivers helping patients through the ends of their lives.More >
Anyone ready to hit the slopes should make a stop by the Portland Expo Center this weekend, where SkiFever has taken over.More >
Anyone ready to hit the slopes should make a stop by the Portland Expo Center this weekend, where SkiFever has taken over.More >
A piece of history lives at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum: the Spruce Goose.More >
A piece of history lives at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum: the Spruce Goose.More >
One Oregon City homeowner has combined Halloween frights with nautical fun to create an amazing display.More >
One Oregon City homeowner has combined Halloween frights with nautical fun to create an amazing display.More >
Many people will be heading to a popular comedy club in Portland this Halloween, but they won’t be there for the jokes.More >
Many people will be heading to a popular comedy club in Portland this Halloween, but they won’t be there for the jokes.More >
Nearly two decades after “Halloweentown” aired on TV, the movie comes alive in St. Helens each year.More >
Nearly two decades after “Halloweentown” aired on TV, the movie comes alive in St. Helens each year.More >
Learning history can be fun, especially when it involves games.More >
Learning history can be fun, especially when it involves games.More >
With Halloween around the corner, Joe V. got a superhero transformation.More >
With Halloween around the corner, Joe V. got a superhero transformation.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Portland-based company that works with people who want to donate their bodies to science.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Portland-based company that works with people who want to donate their bodies to science.More >
Police said they seized nearly 3,000 pounds of marijuana from an illegal processing operation in southeast Portland Friday.More >
Police said they seized nearly 3,000 pounds of marijuana from an illegal processing operation in southeast Portland Friday.More >
A man has come forward to report he may have been the person who hit and killed a girl waiting for the school bus in southern Oregon.More >
A man has come forward to report he may have been the person who hit and killed a girl waiting for the school bus in southern Oregon.More >
Portland police are searching for a driver who hit a woman on Interstate 5 and fled the scene early Wednesday morning.More >
Portland police are searching for a driver who hit a woman on Interstate 5 and fled the scene early Wednesday morning.More >
A woman was seriously injured after police said she was shot in the neck with an arrow at Sellwood Riverfront Park on Sunday.More >
A woman was seriously injured after police said she was shot in the neck with an arrow at Sellwood Riverfront Park on Sunday.More >
FOX 12 Investigators have uncovered serious safety concerns at a mental health treatment center for teens and adolescents in Gladstone.More >
FOX 12 Investigators have uncovered serious safety concerns at a mental health treatment center for teens and adolescents in Gladstone.More >
A man died while in a hospital overnight after he was found by officers responding to a reported stabbing in southeast Portland.More >
A man died while in a hospital overnight after he was found by officers responding to a reported stabbing in southeast Portland.More >
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday there had been several sightings of “large sharks” in the area of Cape Kiwanda.More >
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday there had been several sightings of “large sharks” in the area of Cape Kiwanda.More >
Spokane County authorities accuse a man of beating his girlfriend's toddler because she interrupted him while he was playing video games.More >
Spokane County authorities accuse a man of beating his girlfriend's toddler because she interrupted him while he was playing video games.More >