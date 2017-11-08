On the Go with Joe at Northwest Food & Wine Festival

The Northwest is known for its winemaking and food scenes, so an annual event is showcasing several delicious things to taste this weekend.

For its 12th year, the Northwest Food & Wine Festival will be at the Oregon Convention Center Saturday.

The festival will offer plenty of food to nibble on and wines to sip by bringing together 30 top local restaurants and more than 40 wineries.

The event is sponsored by Ilani. Anyone interested in learning more about the festival can visit NWWineFestival.com.

