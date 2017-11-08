Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Nov. 8

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.

How would you like to see Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Boyz to Men, David Copperfield and Penn and Teller all in one night? Then book a trip to Las Vegas next month for an all-star concert, where the city's biggest stars are coming together to help their hometown heal. The all-star benefit concert is set for Friday, Dec. 1 at the T-Mobile Arena. To purchase tickets, head over to AXS.com. All proceeds go to help the victims of the October shooting.

