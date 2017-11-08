Deputies: Man arrested for exposing himself, touching children

A 44-year-old man must register as a sex offender after he exposed himself to young girls at local Dollar Tree stores, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies said a man, identified as Samuel T. Burris of Beaverton, approached girls in two incidents, one in September and another in October.

On Sept. 6, deputies responded to the Dollar Tree store at 13575 Northwest Cornell Road in Cedar Mill. It was reported a man exposed himself to a 6-year-old girl.

On Oct. 11, deputies were called to another Dollar Tree location, this time at 17475 Southwest Farmington Road in Aloha. In this incident, it was reported a man exposed himself to a 6-year-old and 7-year-old and also sexually touched the girls.

Deputies said Dollar Tree cooperated with investigators.

Burris is not connected to the store chain.

Due to a prior conviction, Burris is required to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested Tuesday evening at his home and has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of public indecency and one count of resisting arrest.

His bail was set at $250,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 503-846-2500.

