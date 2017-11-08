Sheriff: 16-year-old suspect arrested for triple murder in Roseburg

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges of aggravated murder in connection with the deaths of three people in Roseburg.

A call was made to 911 at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday to report a homicide on the 400 block of Whispering Pines Way.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated and three people were found dead at the scene.

Kevin Wayne Adams, 16, of Roseburg, was arrested on three counts of aggravated murder. The charges fall under Measure 11 mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines.

Adams was taken to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Facility.

No information is being released at this time about the victims, pending positive identifications and family notifications.

Investigators also did not immediately release a possible motive or any other details about the suspect.

