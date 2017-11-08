Sheriff: 16-year-old suspect arrested for triple murder in Roseb - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: 16-year-old suspect arrested for triple murder in Roseburg

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) -

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges of aggravated murder in connection with the deaths of three people in Roseburg.

A call was made to 911 at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday to report a homicide on the 400 block of Whispering Pines Way.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated and three people were found dead at the scene.

Kevin Wayne Adams, 16, of Roseburg, was arrested on three counts of aggravated murder. The charges fall under Measure 11 mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines.

Adams was taken to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Facility.

No information is being released at this time about the victims, pending positive identifications and family notifications.

Investigators also did not immediately release a possible motive or any other details about the suspect.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.