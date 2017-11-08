Clackamas Co. sex abuse suspect arrested in California; detectives say more victims possible

A registered sex offender wanted in connection with a child sex abuse investigation in Clackamas County was arrested in California.

John David Bowe, 48, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Clackamas County Child Abuse Team, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, in Pomona, California.

Bowe is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on Oct. 16 near Sandy.

He is facing charges of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy, luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child.

Bowe has been a registered sex offender in California since March 2002.

Clackamas County detectives said Bowe is known to have frequented places where children gather and he is believed to have also had contact with multiple families with children.

Detectives are seeking information on other possible victims.

Anyone who has had contact with Bowe while children were present is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 503-723-4949 or web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 17-27368.

