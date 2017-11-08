Good Clean Love entrepreneur Wendy Strgar talks to MORE about her new book

Eugene-based author and entrepreneur Wendy Strgar is known as a “loveologist,” as well as for writing two books on love and relationships.

She's may be best known, though, for her sex and personal care product line called Good Clean Love, which has been featured on national TV, Netflix and is now sold across the world.

The company and its products may be about as "Oregon” as it gets. The sustainable, organic, vegan lubricants and personal hygiene products are now sold in more than 20,000 stores nationwide.

Strgar’s products have been featured in countless magazines and even showed up on the Netflix show "Easy."

She said the fact that her business has taken off means her books are getting more exposure and that helping people rediscover love in their relationships is her true passion.

Strgar’s latest book, "Sex That Works" is about the importance of acknowledging people’s true desires and feelings. The book is also a chance to learn more about the woman who created a successful Oregon business built on love.

"Sex That Works" and Strgar’s earlier book, "Love That Works," are available online, and she said she is currently working on a third book in the series called "Life That Works." For more information, please visit WendyStrgar.com.

