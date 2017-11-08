Police investigating bodies found near Pittock Mansion in connection with missing Aloha teen

Police are investigating two people found dead near Pittock Mansion in connection with an investigation into a missing Aloha teen and a suspect in a criminal investigation.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Northwest Pittock Drive in Portland at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Two bodies were located near the intersection of the Wildwood Trail and the Upper MacLeay Trail. Police said the bodies were found 80 feet off the trail.

Homicide and missing persons detectives responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said the identities of the bodies would not be verified until an autopsy is performed.

However, the spokesman said the case is being investigated in connection with 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan of Aloha and 23-year-old Zachary Peterson of Pasco, Washington.

The bodies were found 80ft off the trail by a dog according to WashCo Deputies.

Washington County deputies asked for the public’s help locating Vaughan and Peterson last week. Vaughan ran away Oct. 31.

Investigators said she was believed to be with Petersen and possibly traveling to Seaside or Sacramento, California.

Investigators said Petersen is a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation and he had called a crisis line in Washington prior to disappearing. He was described as suicidal and possibly armed with a gun.

On Monday, Petersen’s truck was found abandoned on the 3500 block of Northwest Cornell Road near Forest Park. Vaughan’s backpack was found in the truck.

